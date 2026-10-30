Australia mulls allowing AI training on copyrighted works without permission
Australia is thinking about letting AI companies use copyrighted material, like music, books and journalism, for training their systems without asking permission.
But experts like Anne Twomey warn this could be seen as the government taking people's intellectual property, which might lead to compensation claims from creators worldwide.
The government knows it is a tricky issue and is weighing its next steps as it plans new AI rules.
Australian industry and politicians oppose proposal
Industry leaders and politicians are not thrilled.
Sen. Ross Cadell says changing the law could land the government in hot water with huge liabilities.
Annabelle Herd, the CEO of the Australian Recording Industry Association, compares unlicensed AI data scraping to taking someone's property.
Others, like Michaelia Cash, the shadow attorney general, are urging lawmakers not to weaken copyright protections or risk hurting creators' rights.
International rights groups watching Australia closely
International rights groups are closely watching what happens in Australia since these changes could have international ramifications and impact how creative work is protected outside Australia.