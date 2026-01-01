Australia: Robotic milking systems are changing dairy farming
Robotic milking systems (AMS) are quietly reshaping how dairy farms run in Victoria, Australia.
These smart machines let cows decide when to be milked, using microchipped collars and robotic arms that handle everything from attaching cups to checking milk quality.
With labor shortages hitting hard, more farmers are turning to AMS for help.
AMS setups range from single units milking around 70 cows a day to larger multi-box versions.
While only 1.5% of Aussie farms use them (in Europe about 30% of cows are milked robotically), the tech is catching on fast—industry experts expect the global market for milking robots to nearly double in the coming years.
With fewer people willing to do tough farm work, AMS slashes milking time and frees up farmers for other jobs like caring for herds or improving pastures.
The result: better milk quality, healthier cows, and more flexible schedules—all adding up to happier farmers and potentially improved milk quality.