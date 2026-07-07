Australia's social media ban for teens is not working

Research findings

Platforms did not ask for age proof

The study, conducted by software testers who tested age-assurance software on over 1,000 Australians last year, found that platforms did not ask for age proof on any of the 50 accounts it opened after the law came into effect. The researchers said they declared their age as 16 but were never asked to verify it or use age-assurance measures. This highlights a major flaw in the current process: it focuses more on photo-based age-assurance software than initial vetting stages.