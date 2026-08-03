Australia snaps up Kmart's A$89 Anko camera glasses, experts warn
Kmart's new Anko camera glasses, priced at just A$89, have flown off the shelves across Australia. They're a much cheaper option compared to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which sell from $337.
With clear lenses and built-in HD video and photo features, they're pretty tempting, but experts say these affordable specs come with big privacy risks.
Tom Sulston calls them 'privacy nightmare'
Digital rights advocates warn that camera-equipped glasses can easily invade people's privacy.
Tom Sulston, head of policy at Digital Rights Watch, called them a "privacy nightmare," pointing out how they could be misused in sensitive places.
Australia's privacy regulator is keeping an eye on the rollout, and Kmart has reminded users to follow local laws and community standards.
Still, concerns about misuse and public backlash are growing as these devices become more common.