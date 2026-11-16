Australia urges faster fossil fuel phase out at COP31 Turkiye
At the U.N. climate summit in Turkiye, Australia unveiled a draft COP31 agreement urging countries to move away from coal, oil, and gas even faster.
The goal? Keep global warming below the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit by making urgent changes to energy systems.
Nearly 200 nations are now reviewing the proposal.
Draft seeks $120 billion for adaptation
The draft also calls for tripling funding, to reach at least $120 billion, to help developing nations adapt to climate change.
This responds to demands from countries most at risk, who want a quicker break from fossil fuels.
The summit wraps up November 20 with a big political statement aiming to get everyone on board for future climate action, despite ongoing global tensions and energy challenges.