Australian scientists create 'paraborgs' cyborg cockroaches for emergency rescues
Scientists in Australia have created "cyborg" cockroaches that can crawl into collapsed buildings or risky spots to help trapped people.
Outfitted with tiny cameras and syringes, these robo-roaches, nicknamed "paraborgs," could deliver emergency aid where rescuers can't reach.
The team hopes to see them used in real emergencies within the next five to 10 years.
Cyborg cockroaches achieved 95% injection accuracy
The researchers upgraded giant burrowing cockroaches with lightweight electronics, cameras, and remote-controlled injection systems.
UQ biorobotics engineer Thang Vo-Doan says this turns them from mobile sensors into tiny first responders (don't worry, humans still make the critical medical decisions).
In tests, they nailed close-up injections 95% of the time and did pretty well even when navigating tough spots.
Fire and Rescue NSW Supt Tim Hassiotis thinks they could be a game-changer for urban rescues.