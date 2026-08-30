Australia's eSafety Commissioner seeks automatic face blur for smart glasses
Australia's eSafety Commissioner wants tougher rules for smart glasses like Meta's Ray-Ban, after reports of people being filmed without consent and clips ending up online.
The proposed changes include automatic face blurring for anyone who hasn't agreed to be recorded, plus clear indicators when recording is happening.
Greens push 12-month smart glasses ban
The eSafety office called out tech companies for leaving safety up to users instead of building in protections.
While these recommendations aren't enforceable yet, pressure is growing on lawmakers.
The Greens and crossbenchers are pushing for a 12-month ban on smart glasses while privacy laws get updated.
Schools and Brisbane city council is already planning to restrict their use, and the attorney general is working on broader reforms, though a nationwide ban isn't on the table yet.