Australia's new AI rules give creators consent and payment rights
Australia announced it would set new AI rules, and both OpenAI and Anthropic are on board.
The rules, announced in a statement on July 22, give creators the power to decide if their work is used to train AI, and make sure they actually get paid for it.
Assistant Minister Andrew Charlton said the new regulation will mean Australian creatives can choose whether AI models are trained on their work and big tech companies will have to pay them.
Anthropic begins US listing registration
This move comes as competition heats up in AI, with Moonshot AI's open-source Kimi K3 model shaking things up and impacting company valuations.
Anthropic has already begun registering to list on US sharemarkets, and OpenAI and Anthropic are also hoping to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX, so backing these fairer rules could boost investor trust.
If more countries follow Australia's lead, it could mean better deals for creators everywhere, and a more ethical future for AI.