Automation Expo July 22-25 at Bombay Exhibition Centre spotlights robotics
Automation Expo 2026 kicks off July 22-25 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, bringing together over 700 exhibitors from big manufacturers to fresh startups.
Expect a packed showcase of robotics, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), smart factory systems, and the latest in cybersecurity.
If you're curious about where tech meets industry, this is the place.
Control room, startup zone, cybersecurity workshop
This year features a Futuristic Control Room segment (July 22-24) with sessions on artificial intelligence-powered monitoring and digital twins: think next-level smart factories.
There's also an Innovation and Startup Zone for up-and-coming tech companies.
Elmo Motion Control is launching its Titanium motion control systems at Hall 6, Booth M3-12.
Plus, don't miss the July 25 workshop digging into how to keep industrial networks safe from cyber threats.
Students are especially welcome to check out what's next in automation!