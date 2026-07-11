Avi Loeb now heads White House UAP Science Advisory Council
Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb is now heading up the White House's new Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Science Advisory Council.
This group is set to dig into mysterious sightings and events (think UFOs) in the sky, underwater, and even in space.
Backed by agencies like the Pentagon, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the FBI, the group's mission is to bring real science and solid data standards to a topic that's usually all rumors.
Council urges transparency, evidence and funding
Loeb says it's all about evidence and transparency.
The council brings together scientists from fields like astrophysics, oceanography, psychology, and more.
They want clearer communication between government and researchers, and they're pushing for more openness (and funding) so everyone can actually trust what's being found.
Experts think if the council gets good data access and support, we might finally get some real answers about these unexplained phenomena, and what they mean for safety here on Earth.