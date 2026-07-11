Avi Loeb now heads White House UAP Science Advisory Council

Council urges transparency, evidence and funding

Loeb says it's all about evidence and transparency.

The council brings together scientists from fields like astrophysics, oceanography, psychology, and more.

They want clearer communication between government and researchers, and they're pushing for more openness (and funding) so everyone can actually trust what's being found.

Experts think if the council gets good data access and support, we might finally get some real answers about these unexplained phenomena, and what they mean for safety here on Earth.