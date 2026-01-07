AWS and Aumovio team up to fast-track self-driving trucks
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is joining forces with German automotive hardware supplier Aumovio to speed up the rollout of AI-powered autonomous trucks.
AWS will be Aumovio's main cloud provider as they work toward launching Aurora's self-driving freight vehicles by 2027—a big step for the future of trucking.
Smarter tech and safety for the road ahead
With AWS's cloud, Aumovio can quickly analyze huge amounts of driving data using AI, helping spot rare situations like unexpected debris or pedestrians. This makes training and testing these trucks much more efficient.
According to Jeremy McClain from Aumovio, "Without AI, finding those edge cases in massive data sets would be very difficult."
Plus, Aumovio is building both the hardware and backup systems so if anything goes wrong, these trucks can still stop safely.