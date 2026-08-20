AWS launches OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Terra and Luna models in India
Technology
AWS just launched OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-5.6 Luna models in India, now available through Amazon Bedrock, with model inference processed on AWS infrastructure within India.
This means banks, hospitals, and government offices can tap into advanced AI while keeping data secure and meeting local rules.
Terra for business Luna for chatbots
Terra is built for everyday business tasks, while Luna is tuned for fast, high-volume jobs like chatbots or voice assistants.
Integration is easy: just one API gets you started without overhauling your current setup.
The best part? Prices are way down: Luna costs up to 80% less, Terra up to 20% less, making powerful AI a lot more accessible for businesses here.