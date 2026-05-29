AWS launches OpenSearch Serverless update for AI traffic spikes
AWS just rolled out a new version of OpenSearch Serverless, built to handle the wild and unpredictable traffic from AI systems.
Unlike older cloud setups made for people, this update is all about keeping up with machines that never sleep and can flood servers with data at any moment.
AWS separates compute and storage
The big change? Compute and storage are now separated, so resources can scale up fast when things get busy and shrink down to save money when they're not needed.
Tia White from AWS says it's crucial to have infrastructure that adapts without wasting energy on idle servers.
With bots now making up 31% of web traffic (thanks to Cloudflare statistics), and machine activity set to overtake humans by 2027, other tech giants like Microsoft and Databricks are also updating their platforms.
AWS is teaming up with tools like Vercel to make deploying AI agents even smoother.