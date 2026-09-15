AWS suffers outages in Bahrain and UAE, availability zones damaged

AWS is helping customers move their operations to avoid downtime, urging them to migrate workloads as recovery continues.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the Bahrain attack, which caused a fire, and Bahrain's Interior Ministry had earlier said civil defense teams were dealing with a fire at a company facility following what authorities described as an Iranian attack.

In the UAE, a separate fire and power outage were triggered by unidentified objects, leading emergency crews to step in.

This whole situation is a reminder of how global conflicts can mess with even our digital lives.