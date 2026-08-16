Axios signs 3-year deal to automate local journalism with OpenAI

Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei is all in on AI, saying, "If you're scared, if you don't like it, we don't care, you have to embrace it."

But not everyone's convinced. Some worry this partnership could blur the lines between reporting and tech influence, especially since Axios covers OpenAI itself.

With local news already struggling, critics fear journalistic integrity could take a hit, but VandeHei isn't backing down from what he calls "AI deniers."