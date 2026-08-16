Axios signs 3-year deal to automate local journalism with OpenAI
Technology
Axios just struck a three-year deal with OpenAI to help automate local journalism.
OpenAI will support 13 local newsletters and share its AI tools, while Axios gives OpenAI full access to its news content for training ChatGPT.
Axios co-founder VandeHei defends deal
Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei is all in on AI, saying, "If you're scared, if you don't like it, we don't care, you have to embrace it."
But not everyone's convinced. Some worry this partnership could blur the lines between reporting and tech influence, especially since Axios covers OpenAI itself.
With local news already struggling, critics fear journalistic integrity could take a hit, but VandeHei isn't backing down from what he calls "AI deniers."