Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission reaches 90cr ABHA enabling online records

Uttar Pradesh tops ABHA registrations

Uttar Pradesh tops the charts with over 15 crore ABHAs, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra at around seven crore each, and Bihar at six crore.

Smaller places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh have reached full coverage, while Andhra Pradesh leads big states with nearly everyone signed up.

Nearly half of all ABHA holders are women, showing strong gender inclusion, thanks to a combined push from governments, healthcare providers, and private partners working together on this digital health drive.