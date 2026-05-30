Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission reaches 90cr ABHA enabling online records
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission just crossed 90 crore digital health IDs (ABHAs) as of May 30, 2026.
These 14-digit IDs let you manage and share your health records online, securely, and only with your consent.
Since launch, ABHA numbers have risen from about 15 crore to over 90 crore, making it way easier for people across India to keep track of their medical info without the hassle of paper records.
Uttar Pradesh tops ABHA registrations
Uttar Pradesh tops the charts with over 15 crore ABHAs, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra at around seven crore each, and Bihar at six crore.
Smaller places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh have reached full coverage, while Andhra Pradesh leads big states with nearly everyone signed up.
Nearly half of all ABHA holders are women, showing strong gender inclusion, thanks to a combined push from governments, healthcare providers, and private partners working together on this digital health drive.