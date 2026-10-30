Baku high school student Banu Ibrahimova's robot removed 90.2% thiocyanate
Technology
Banu Ibrahimova, a high school student from Baku, is working on a project to develop a floating robot that uses UV light and artificial intelligence (AI) to clean up industrial wastewater.
Her proposed robot removed approximately 90.2% of thiocyanate after 42 hours, showing real promise for tackling pollution from industries like gold mining.
Chemical-free xenon UV, smart sensors
The robot uses xenon UV lamps and smart sensors to break down dangerous cyanide compounds into safer substances, all while constantly checking water quality and adjusting its process.
Since it doesn't rely on chemicals, this could be a game-changer for making industrial waste treatment greener and more efficient.