Balaji Sreenivasan's Aurigo uses AI to reshape US infrastructure projects
Aurigo, founded by Balaji Sreenivasan, who grew up in Bengaluru, is quietly changing how the US builds and maintains its roads, bridges, and public projects, with a big assist from AI.
Leveraging 20 years of construction data and a customer base that includes state agencies and Amtrak, Aurigo can draw on information covering about half a trillion dollars of capital programs to help cities run smarter.
Aurigo platform flags cost overruns early
Aurigo's platform helps teams plan better, spend money wisely, and spot problems before they get expensive.
Its AI can flag risks like cost overruns early by learning from past projects.
As Sreenivasan puts it, "Infrastructure starts in the CFO's office," and that means smart planning matters.
Aurigo applies AI to data centers
Recently, Aurigo has used its AI know-how for commercial projects like data centers, where planning ahead is everything since tech changes fast.
By building flexible tools for these complex jobs, Aurigo shows it's ready for whatever the future of infrastructure throws at us.