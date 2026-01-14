Bandcamp bans AI-made music to keep things human
Bandcamp just banned AI-generated music, saying they want fans to know the tracks on their site are made by real people.
In a Reddit post on Tuesday, they shared: "We want musicians to keep making music, and for fans to have confidence that the music they find on Bandcamp was created by humans."
Now, anything made mostly or entirely by AI—including software that copies artists' styles—isn't allowed.
Why did Bandcamp do this?
AI tools like Suno are getting so good that some of their songs are topping charts and even landing big deals (like Xania Monet's viral hit).
Bandcamp says this move is to ensure fans can trust that the music they find on the platform is made by humans and keeping the trust between musicians and listeners strong.
How is Bandcamp different from other platforms?
Unlike Spotify or Apple Music, which pay artists per stream, Bandcamp takes a cut from actual sales—so artists can sell directly to fans and bundle in merch.
This new rule also pushes back against AI companies like Suno (currently facing lawsuits for using copyrighted material), showing Bandcamp wants its platform to stay focused on real creators.