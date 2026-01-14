Bandcamp bans AI-made music to keep things human Technology Jan 14, 2026

Bandcamp just banned AI-generated music, saying they want fans to know the tracks on their site are made by real people.

In a Reddit post on Tuesday, they shared: "We want musicians to keep making music, and for fans to have confidence that the music they find on Bandcamp was created by humans."

Now, anything made mostly or entirely by AI—including software that copies artists' styles—isn't allowed.