Scientists finally crack the mystery behind 'auto-brewery syndrome'

During ABS flare-ups, stool samples from patients showed way more ethanol than those from people without the condition. Turns out, E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae are key contributors, especially when certain fermentation enzymes ramp up.

What this means for diagnosis and treatment

Instead of tricky blood tests, stool samples might soon help spot ABS more easily.

Treatments like fecal transplants are showing promise—one patient bounced back after a relapse thanks to changes in gut bacteria, and after a second fecal transplant with different antibiotic pretreatment, remained symptom-free for over 16 months.

Targeting these alcohol-making enzymes could open up even better treatments down the line.