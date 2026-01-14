NASA finds black holes play cosmic "seesaw" with space outflows

What's going on—and why does it matter?

The black hole (about 10 times the mass of our Sun) feeds off a companion star, but even as its disk keeps filling up, only one kind of outflow gets to run at a time.

The real switch is controlled by changes in magnetic fields around the disk—not how much stuff falls in.

This self-regulating cycle helps recycle gas that galaxies need to make new stars, so it actually shapes how galaxies grow over time.

The study dropped January 5th in Nature Astronomy—pretty cool for anyone curious about how black holes quietly set the pace for entire galaxies.