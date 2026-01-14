Next Article
Google Gemini now gets personal with your data
Technology
Google's Gemini app just rolled out a new beta feature called Personal Intelligence. It taps into info from your Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and more to offer suggestions tailored to you—like recommending tire options based on your past trips.
Right now, it's available for Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the US.
What about privacy—and what's next?
You get to pick which Google apps connect with this feature, so you're in control of your data.
Google says it won't use your personal info to train its models and keeps everything secure within its own systems.
They're planning to open up Personal Intelligence to more users soon and keep improving how it works for everyone.