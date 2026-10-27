Bangka slow loris rediscovered in Indonesia after nearly 89 years
The Bangka slow loris, a rare, venomous primate, has been found alive in Indonesia after nearly 89 years of being thought extinct.
More than 90 of these big-eyed, tree-dwelling creatures were spotted on Bangka Island between 2015 and 2025. Their last recorded sighting was way back in 1937.
Bangka slow loris remains critically endangered
Even with this exciting rediscovery, the Bangka slow loris is still critically endangered. Habitat loss from illegal tin mining and palm oil plantations is a big threat, and many were injured, including some that had come into contact with electric wires.
The Alobi Wildlife Rescue Centre has helped recover the injured animals and release 86 injured lorises into the wild so far.
Study author Timon Glaw hopes this rediscovery means other hidden species might be out there too, and stresses how much we need strong conservation efforts to keep them safe.