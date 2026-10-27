Bangka slow loris rediscovered in Indonesia after nearly 89 years

Even with this exciting rediscovery, the Bangka slow loris is still critically endangered. Habitat loss from illegal tin mining and palm oil plantations is a big threat, and many were injured, including some that had come into contact with electric wires.

The Alobi Wildlife Rescue Centre has helped recover the injured animals and release 86 injured lorises into the wild so far.

Study author Timon Glaw hopes this rediscovery means other hidden species might be out there too, and stresses how much we need strong conservation efforts to keep them safe.