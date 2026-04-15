Bank of Baroda, Reliance Jio launch BoB World Lite Technology Apr 15, 2026

Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio just dropped BoB World Lite, a mobile banking app made especially for people using feature phones, not smartphones.

Launched in Mumbai and available on the JioPhone Prima 4G, the app is all about bringing digital banking to folks who've been left out of the smartphone wave.