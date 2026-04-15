Bank of Baroda, Reliance Jio launch BoB World Lite
Technology
Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio just dropped BoB World Lite, a mobile banking app made especially for people using feature phones, not smartphones.
Launched in Mumbai and available on the JioPhone Prima 4G, the app is all about bringing digital banking to folks who've been left out of the smartphone wave.
Supports customers across banks without smartphones
BoB World Lite works for both Bank of Baroda customers and users from other banks.
With an easy self-onboarding process, it's designed to help millions access digital payments and services: no smartphone needed.