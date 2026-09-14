Bank of Baroda unveils bob World 2.0 with voice commands
Bank of Baroda just dropped bob World 2.0, its upgraded mobile app that now lets you use voice commands for payments and other tasks, making banking a bit more hands-free.
The launch happened at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, with the bank saying it's all about giving users an intuitive, intelligent, secure and highly personalized experience.
bob World adds tracking and security
Along with voice features, the app now helps you track your spending and offers tailored experiences for groups like millennials, women, NRIs, and seniors.
Security is also a big focus: there is multi-layered protection to keep your information safe.
As Debdatta Chand, the bank's managing director and chief executive, put it, "Customers expect experiences that are intuitive, intelligent, secure and highly personalized."