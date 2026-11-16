Barcelona study links prenatal exposures to adolescent BMI and behavior
A recent study from Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that what children are exposed to, even before they're born, can affect their health all the way into their teen years.
Researchers linked maternal smoking during pregnancy to higher BMI and ongoing behavioral issues in adolescents, while indoor air pollution and dietary quality may be associated with BMI and behavior.
Researchers urge policies addressing prenatal exposures
The study points out "master regulator" exposures, like indoor air pollution and mothers smoking during pregnancy, that have a big impact on multiple areas of health.
The researchers say these early influences stick with you, highlighting the need for prevention and policy action.
The observation suggests that early environmental conditions may leave relatively durable health signatures, the researchers said.