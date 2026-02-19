Battery storage costs are plummeting, making renewables more accessible
Technology
Battery storage is now cheaper than ever, falling to $78 per megawatt-hour in 2025—a big 27% drop from 2024.
This makes it much easier (and more affordable) to pair batteries with solar and wind, helping balance the grid and cut down on fossil fuels.
It's also good news for anyone hoping clean energy will become the norm.
Looking ahead: battery storage trends
Experts think battery prices will keep falling, possibly reaching $58 per megawatt-hour by 2035 as tech improves and competition heats up.
That means even more access to renewables worldwide, especially in developing countries.
And despite some bumps like financing and supply chain hiccups, demand for battery storage is rising fast—especially in places like Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.