Battery storage costs are plummeting, making renewables more accessible Feb 19, 2026

Battery storage is now cheaper than ever, falling to $78 per megawatt-hour in 2025—a big 27% drop from 2024.

This makes it much easier (and more affordable) to pair batteries with solar and wind, helping balance the grid and cut down on fossil fuels.

It's also good news for anyone hoping clean energy will become the norm.