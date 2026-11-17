Bavdegalutamide ARV-110 shows 60% marker declines in mutated prostate cancer
A new treatment called bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) is showing real promise for people with tough-to-treat prostate cancer.
In recent trials, about 60% of patients with certain gene mutations saw their tumor markers drop, and the T878/H875 subgroup had a median of 11 months before their cancer worsened on scans or they died.
Some patients did have side effects like nausea and fatigue, but overall the results look encouraging.
ARV-766 luxdegalutamide trial expected May 2027
Because of those side effects, the company behind the drug is now testing a similar medication, ARV-766 (luxdegalutamide), which uses a similar receptor-destroying mechanism but has fewer side effects.
This new option is still in early trials and the trial is expected to be completed in May 2027, so there's more hope on the horizon for patients dealing with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.