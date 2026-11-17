A new treatment called bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) is showing real promise for people with tough-to-treat prostate cancer.

In recent trials, about 60% of patients with certain gene mutations saw their tumor markers drop, and the T878/H875 subgroup had a median of 11 months before their cancer worsened on scans or they died.

Some patients did have side effects like nausea and fatigue, but overall the results look encouraging.