Baylor College of Medicine says 3-year-old cancer-free from liver cancer
Technology
A three-year-old boy is now cancer-free after an experimental immunotherapy wiped out his advanced liver cancer.
Doctors at Baylor College of Medicine say his disease has stayed undetectable for at least a year, which is a huge step forward for this kind of treatment.
CAR T-cell therapy in CARE trial
The therapy, called CAR T-cell therapy, basically trains the patient's own cells to find and attack liver cancer cells.
The boy got two rounds of these specially engineered cells and hasn't had any major side effects since.
His case is part of the CARE trial, which hopes to help more children like him in the future.
Andras Heczey says this could open doors for treating similar cancers down the line.