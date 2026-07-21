Beats Solo 4 at $130 on Amazon, Apple's cheapest headphones
Technology
Beats Solo 4 headphones just dropped to $130 on Amazon, down from $200, which makes them the most affordable pick in Apple's lineup right now.
The catch? This deal won't last long, so if you've been eyeing new headphones, it might be time to jump in.
Crisp sound, all-day comfort, 50-hour battery
The Solo 4s are all about crisp sound with strong bass and clear highs, perfect for music, podcasts, or calls.
They're comfy enough for all-day wear thanks to adjustable ear cups and a lightweight design.
Plus, you get up to 50 hours of battery life, and if you're in a rush, just 10 minutes of charging gives you five more hours.
There are also several color options to match your style.