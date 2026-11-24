Beaver Moon 1st of 3 supermoons over India November 24
Heads up, skywatchers! The Beaver Moon, the first of three back-to-back supermoons, will shine over India on November 24, 2026.
Expect it to rise between 4:56pm and 5:01pm and hit peak brightness at 8:23pm.
This full moon will look noticeably bigger (about 17%) and brighter (30%) than the year's smallest full moon.
Beaver Moon visible to naked eye
No fancy gear needed; just step outside for a great view, though binoculars or a telescope will reveal extra lunar details.
Beaver Moon comes from the time of year when beavers, known for building dams, prepare for winter, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
If you love sky events, mark your calendar for the even bigger December Cold Moon on December 23, followed by the Wolf Moon in January.