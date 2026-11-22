Beaver Moon rises November 24 starting run of 4 supermoons
Get ready for some epic moon-gazing! The Beaver Moon rises on November 24, kicking off a rare run of four supermoons in a row.
Thanks to its close pass by Earth (that's called perigee), the moon will look about 30% brighter and 14% bigger than usual, especially at moonrise, when you might notice the cool "Moon illusion" making it seem even larger.
Three more supermoons, visibility varies regionally
After the Beaver Moon, you can catch more supermoons: the Cold Moon on December 24, Wolf Moon on January 22, and Snow Moon on February 20.
If you're in Scotland or northern England, expect clear skies for this month's show; folks further south might have to dodge clouds and rain.
For your best shot at seeing it, check the BBC Weather website or app before heading out!