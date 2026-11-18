Drinking beer, spirits might damage your kidneys, says study
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that drinking beer and spirits can significantly increase the risk of acute kidney damage. The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that people who consume nine units of spirits a week are 26% more likely to suffer from this condition than those who drink just one unit weekly. Beer drinkers are also at a higher risk with those consuming 24 units a week being 15% more likely to develop acute kidney injury.
Protective effect
Red and white wine show protective effect
Interestingly, the study also found that consuming less than 14 units a week of red or white wine doesn't increase the risk of kidney damage. In fact, it seems to lower it.
However, this protective effect disappears if one exceeds the recommended limit of 14 units per week.
The researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank study on alcohol consumption and health over a period of 14 years to reach these conclusions.
Research findings
Researchers find direct relationship between alcohol and AKI
The researchers concluded that there is "a direct relationship between alcohol consumption and AKI."
However, they emphasized that their study only found an association and couldn't prove a causal relationship.
Dr. Rudolph Schutte, one of the study's authors from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, said, "Acute kidney injury is a serious condition that can lead to chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and an increased risk of dying early."
Inflammation link
Inflammatory markers linked to alcohol consumption
The study noted that those at a higher risk of AKI had elevated levels of an inflammatory marker called C-reactive protein and a raised neutrophil count.
"Spirits and beer appear to drive these inflammatory markers while red wine and white wine showed inverse protective relationships," the researchers said.
They also found that even consuming less than or equal to 14 units per week from spirits was linked with an increased risk for AKI.
Expert advice
Caution against red wine myth
Dr. Peter Rice, chair of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, cautioned against interpreting studies that suggest red wine is healthier than other forms of alcohol.
He said such studies are difficult to conduct due to various factors and that any difference in health outcomes is often due to other risk factors, particularly deprivation.