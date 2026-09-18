Beijing-based Moonshot AI's Kimi adopted by Citi and Sequoia China
Moonshot AI, a Beijing-based startup, just scored big: its Kimi model is now being used by major financial players like Citi and Sequoia China.
Built for the finance world, Kimi gives users direct access to essential data from sources like S&P Global Market Intelligence and even pulls public company filings straight from the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system.
That means faster, deeper financial analysis without all the usual hassle.
Kimi connects with Crunchbase and Wind
Kimi also connects with partners like Crunchbase and Wind, letting users get extra insights without juggling different apps.
Depending on your subscription, you can unlock more tailored info.
And in a bold move for its future, Moonshot AI has reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO in Hong Kong, so it looks like they're just getting started in the fintech game.