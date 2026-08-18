Beijing study finds acupuncture may rewire brain in depression
Technology
A new study says acupuncture might actually help with depression by rewiring parts of the brain linked to emotions and feeling rewarded.
Researchers in Beijing looked at brain scans from 357 people with major depressive disorder and found that acupuncture boosted activity in areas tied to emotional control and reward, like the right cingulum region and right caudate nucleus.
Acupuncture showed larger drops than antidepressants
Turns out, people getting acupuncture saw bigger drops in depression and anxiety scores than those just on antidepressants, though most were still taking medication too.
The scientists want to test this further with more diverse groups, but for now, it looks like acupuncture could be a promising option for people who aren't getting enough relief from standard treatments.