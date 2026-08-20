Beijing World Robot Conference 2026 reveals more than 2,000 robots

Beijing just hosted the World Robot Conference 2026, where more than 2,000 robotic products took center stage, from humanoids, four-legged bots, and robotic systems preparing meals and drinks.

With more than 300 exhibitors (up 36% from last year), the event really showed off how robotics are moving beyond sci-fi and into everyday life.

China's robotics industry is booming too, generating more than 300 billion yuan ($44.45 billion) in revenue in 2025.