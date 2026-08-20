Beijing World Robot Conference 2026 reveals more than 2,000 robots
Beijing just hosted the World Robot Conference 2026, where more than 2,000 robotic products took center stage, from humanoids, four-legged bots, and robotic systems preparing meals and drinks.
With more than 300 exhibitors (up 36% from last year), the event really showed off how robotics are moving beyond sci-fi and into everyday life.
China's robotics industry is booming too, generating more than 300 billion yuan ($44.45 billion) in revenue in 2025.
Expo program offers free robot trials
The expo stretched across four huge halls with more than 150 products making their global debut and a special section showing how state-owned companies are using robots in real-world scenarios.
There were hands-on demos like a "robot consumption street" serving food and drinks, plus a new program letting innovation teams around the world test mass-produced humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and dexterous robotic hands for trials in real-world environments at no cost.
The event also spotlighted how robots can help in emergencies and pushed for responsible development worldwide.