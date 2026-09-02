Belkin cuts 25% off SoundForm Mini 2 for ages 3+
Technology
Belkin just dropped a 25% discount on its SoundForm Mini 2 wireless headphones, made especially for kids aged three and up.
They're designed with safety in mind: an 85-decibel volume limit, comfy adjustable headbands, cushioned earcups, and simple controls.
Prices are now $22.49 (down from $29.99) without a carrying case, or $29.99 (was $39.99) if you want select colors with a carrying case.
Use code VERGE25OFF, 2-pair limit
To get the discount, use code VERGE25OFF at checkout (limit two pairs per customer).
The SoundForm Mini 2s last up to 55 hours on one charge and fold up easily for storage.
You can use them wired or wirelessly, plus they have an audio-sharing mode so two pairs connect together, perfect if your family has more than one kid wanting to listen!