Bengaluru-based QOSMIC secures US patent for ARGUS laser ground station
Technology
QOSMIC, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup, just scored a US patent for its ARGUS ground station technology.
Instead of old-school radio waves, ARGUS uses lasers to grab satellite data, offering a way to transmit much larger amounts of data.
The patent came through in under a year, showing how quickly QOSMIC is moving in this space.
ARGUS uses modular redundant telescope array
ARGUS is built from several smaller telescopes that work together, so if one goes down, the system keeps running. It's also easy to scale up as more satellites launch.
Backed by big investors like Accel and Prosus and based at IISc's ARTPARK, QOSMIC is now working on ZAPHOD, its own satellite optical terminal, and ARGUS as the ground station.