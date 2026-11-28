Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI developing 1-trillion-parameter model costing $200 million
Sarvam AI, based in Bengaluru, is taking on a massive project: developing a 1-trillion-parameter AI model to push the limits of what artificial intelligence can do.
Founder Pratyush Kumar points out that building just one of these advanced models costs around $200 million, a big investment aimed at boosting enterprise growth and supporting high-level research.
The company's main focus is on creating powerful models and manufacturing tokens for India's growing AI ecosystem.
Sarvam AI enterprise stack next month
To make its tech more useful for real-world businesses, Sarvam is launching an enterprise AI stack next month, especially helpful for banks and other sectors that want more control over their data.
They've also mapped out how to secure the huge amount of computing power needed for their 1-trillion-parameter model, aiming to get everything in place within the next few months.