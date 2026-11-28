Sarvam AI, based in Bengaluru, is taking on a massive project: developing a 1-trillion-parameter AI model to push the limits of what artificial intelligence can do.

Founder Pratyush Kumar points out that building just one of these advanced models costs around $200 million, a big investment aimed at boosting enterprise growth and supporting high-level research.

The company's main focus is on creating powerful models and manufacturing tokens for India's growing AI ecosystem.