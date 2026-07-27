Bengaluru can spot comet 10P/ Tempel 2 August 2 and 3
Technology
If you're in Bengaluru, there's something cool happening above: comet 10P/ Tempel 2 is making a rare appearance!
This comet swings by every 5.5 years and was last spotted in 2021. It's been getting brighter since June and will be easiest to catch on August 2 and 3, when it's closest to both the Sun and Earth.
Binoculars and dark skies needed
You'll need binoculars or a small telescope (not just your eyes) since its brightness peaks at magnitude 8 to 9.
For the best view, head somewhere dark away from city lights, then look.
After early August, the comet fades as it moves farther away, so don't miss your chance!