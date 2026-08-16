Bengaluru engineer Gaurav Sen builds AI app to locate potholes
Technology
Bengaluru engineer Gaurav Sen has built an AI-powered app that finds potholes on Indian roads using dashcam footage, GPS, and an accelerometer while you drive.
The AI can even tell the difference between a pothole and a speed bump, and then pins down the exact spot.
Matches potholes to 2,900 government contracts
The app goes further by matching each pothole to government road contracts (analyzing 2,900 government contracts) to see which contractor is responsible.
In four seconds, it creates detailed reports with location information, photos, and the officer who's responsible for it for easy complaints.
Social media users are praising it, with comments such as "Fantastic concept" and "This guy should get the innovator's award from the PM himself."