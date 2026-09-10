Bengaluru likely to roll out BMTC 2.0 app September 10
Bengaluru is likely to roll out the new Namma BMTC 2.0 app on September 10, making public transport way easier.
The app will allow you can buy tickets for both busses and Namma Metro, track BMTC busses, and pay digitally, all from one app.
It's a big upgrade from the old version, which primarily tracked busses and had faced glitches.
BMTC app offers ticketing payments offline
You'll be able to grab mobile tickets or monthly passes, pay with wallet, UPI, or cards (there's even an in-app wallet), and use it offline if your signal drops.
The app works in English and Kannada and helps you find nearby bus stops, perfect for Bengaluru's 4.5 million bus riders and 1 million metro users who want smoother transfers between systems.
Developed by Chalo under a ₹30 crore contract, this update is all about making your daily commute less stressful and more connected.