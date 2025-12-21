Bengaluru startup Digantara bags $50 million to boost space-tracking satellites

They're working on a constellation of 15 SCOT surveillance satellites and two Albatross missile-tracking satellites—plus an expanding ground-sensor network—all aiming for launch by 2027. Their tech helps track threats in near real time by fusing data from both space and ground sensors through their AIRA platform.

Where's the money going?

The new funds will help launch more satellites, ramp up manufacturing, and expand into the US and Europe.

With $25 million in contracts already signed and a team of about 125 (mostly engineers), Digantara is betting big on making space safer for everyone.