Bengaluru startup GalaxEye claims 1st Indian US AUTOSAR patent
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space-tech startup, claimed it is the first Indian startup to receive a US patent for the core technology behind its OptoSAR imaging system.
This tech cleverly blends optical and radar sensors to deliver spatially and temporally matched Earth observation data, solving a big challenge in syncing up different types of data.
GalaxEye plans 30 satellite launches
OptoSAR's all-weather, day-or-night imaging could shake up fields like defense, farming, disaster response, and maritime tracking.
GalaxEye is planning to launch 30 satellites over the next five years to level up their game.
GalaxEye founder and CEO Suyash Singh called this patent a major milestone for Indian deep-tech, while former Isro chairman S Somanath praised it as a breakthrough for real-world intelligence, even though its first satellite launch earlier this year didn't go as planned.