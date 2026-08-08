Bengaluru startup Sarvam AI raises $234 million, targets 1-trillion-parameter model
Technology
Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru startup, is aiming high: it wants to create a massive 1-trillion-parameter AI model to put India on the global tech map.
To make this happen, it has opened a San Francisco office and a Bay Area research lab and just raised $234 million, bumping its valuation up to $1.5 billion.
Epoch Builder Edition supports Indian scripts
It has also launched Epoch Builder Edition, a platform that helps developers build language models in over 10 Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil.
While it is making progress with smarter tech for Indian scripts, challenges like high training costs and tough competition for talent are still very real.
Its partnership with IBM is set to help it push through and develop truly India-focused AI tools.