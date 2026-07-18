Bengaluru startup's Cosmic Bloom to become 1st diamond in space
A Bengaluru startup has crafted Cosmic Bloom, a stunning lotus made from 32 lab-grown diamonds, that's flying aboard Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket on its maiden mission named "Aagaman."
This sparkling lotus isn't just eye candy; it stands for purity and enlightenment in Indian culture and marks the first time a diamond artifact will travel to space.
Experiment will test diamond durability
Cosmic Bloom is also part of a science experiment. The diamonds will be tested against space's wild conditions (think intense vibrations, radiation, and vacuum) to see how they hold up.
Plus, the payload features a gold mini-rocket with tiny sculptures honoring Indian scientific legends.
It all rides on Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket built by former ISRO scientists, a big step for India's growing commercial space scene.