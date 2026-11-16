Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 'AI & Beyond' begins November 17
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, themed "AI & Beyond," is happening November 17-19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.
Scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, Nov. 17, by D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of Dr. G. Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the event brings together tech leaders, innovators, and fresh ideas from around the world.
Over 120 sessions and 1,000 startups
Expect over 120 knowledge sessions across 16 tracks covering everything from IT to biotech and digital infrastructure.
Over 1,000 startups will demo their latest in AI, robotics, and healthtech, so it's a great place for networking and spotting new trends.
With international guests from Germany to South Korea (and Sweden as this year's Country Partner), it's shaping up to be a truly global tech meetup.