Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 showcases AI startups and innovation
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 is happening now at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, and it's all about "AI & Beyond."
Startups like Nife (cloud infrastructure), Gnani AI (conversational AI), and DataCaffe (AI product engineering) are showing off their latest tech.
It's a big moment for young innovators to connect with investors, partners, and future customers.
Exhibitors from India and South Korea
This year's summit isn't just local: there are exhibitors from across India (even Bihar) and international teams from South Korea.
Bengaluru accounts for 36.3% of India's native AI startup funding and Karnataka is home to 1,088 Global Capability Centres.
Plus, eight promising startups have been picked to roll out their tech in government departments, a real chance to solve public sector challenges with fresh ideas.