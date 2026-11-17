Bengaluru Tech Summit: AI can improve government services and cybersecurity
At this year's Bengaluru Tech Summit, experts got real about how artificial intelligence could change our lives: from smarter government services to better cybersecurity.
Karnataka's Home and IT Minister Priyank Kharge shared how the state is already using AI to boost efficiency, while Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan highlighted AI's power to spark new ideas and products.
Bengaluru panel calls for AI planning
Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw explained that AI could speed up drug discovery and make health care diagnostics more accurate.
Accel India's founding partner Prashant Prakash pointed out that AI can help make services more affordable, though he admitted data access is still a big hurdle.
The panel agreed: for AI to really work for everyone, we need smart planning and solid rules in place.