Bengaluru techie's AI gadget fools boss, goes viral

The setup combines hardware and software: a camera watches Pankaj's desk, recognizes his boss' face using AI, and automatically flips from streaming shows to coding whenever the boss appears. Screenshots show the system tagging his boss in real time—pretty smooth.

Not Pankaj's 1st viral moment

Over the weekend, Pankaj made headlines with an AI helmet that caught traffic violators—so effective it even got noticed by Bengaluru police.

This latest invention has left people both amused and impressed by just how far he'll go with tech to solve everyday problems.