Bengaluru techie's AI gadget fools boss, goes viral
Pankaj, a Bengaluru techie, built a clever device that uses computer vision to spot his boss and instantly swap Netflix for a code editor on his screen.
He shared the project on X, and it quickly racked up over 100K views—people couldn't get enough of his creative "work hack."
How does it work?
The setup combines hardware and software: a camera watches Pankaj's desk, recognizes his boss' face using AI, and automatically flips from streaming shows to coding whenever the boss appears.
Screenshots show the system tagging his boss in real time—pretty smooth.
Not Pankaj's 1st viral moment
Over the weekend, Pankaj made headlines with an AI helmet that caught traffic violators—so effective it even got noticed by Bengaluru police.
This latest invention has left people both amused and impressed by just how far he'll go with tech to solve everyday problems.